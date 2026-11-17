Singapore will take on five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil in an international friendly on Tuesday, November 17, 2026. The match will be played at the National Stadium in Singapore as part of the inaugural Mizuho Blue Challenge – The Kallang Football Series.

The match will be the first-ever meeting between the two national teams. Brazil, coached by Carlo Ancelotti, will look to finish their 2026 international calendar on a positive note, while Singapore will aim to test themselves against one of the strongest teams in world football.

Brazil are coming into the fixture after a 3-2 defeat against Japan.

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Despite trailing 2-0, Brazil fought back through two goals from Vinicius Jr., but Japan scored a late winner. Singapore, meanwhile, suffered a 4-1 defeat against Paraguay in their previous match.

Singapore vs Brazil: Date

The international friendly between Singapore and Brazil will be played on Tuesday, November 17, 2026.

Singapore vs Brazil: Time

The match will kick off at 6:00 PM local time in Singapore, which is 3:30 PM IST.

Singapore vs Brazil: Venue

The match will be played at the National Stadium in Singapore.

Singapore vs Brazil: Live Telecast In India

There is no confirmed television broadcast arrangement for the Singapore vs Brazil international friendly in India as of the latest available broadcaster listings.

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Singapore vs Brazil: Live Streaming In India And More

There is no officially confirmed live-streaming platform for viewers in India as of now.

The match will be available on meWATCH in Singapore, while U-NEXT holds the Japanese streaming rights. Brazilian viewers can watch the match through TV Globo, sportv, ge TV and Globoplay.

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