US stock futures remained under pressure on Tuesday, pointing to another cautious session on Wall Street as investors counted down to Nvidia's quarterly earnings. Dow Jones futures were down 0.46% at 51,432, S&P 500 E-mini futures fell 0.30% to 7,417, while Nasdaq 100 futures slipped 0.21% to 27,228.25. Nvidia shares, meanwhile, were down 4.1% in the previous session and edged 0.13% lower in pre-market trading.

The weakness follows a sharp selloff on Monday, when concerns surrounding the artificial intelligence trade dragged major US indices lower. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed more than 700 points, or 1.4%, while the S&P 500 declined 1.9%. The Nasdaq Composite fell 2.5%, marking its steepest single-day drop since November 5.

According to CNBC, investors have been trimming their exposure to Nvidia ahead of its fiscal third-quarter results, due after the closing bell on Tuesday. The weakness extended to other AI-linked companies, including Advanced Micro Devices, Micron Technology and Sandisk.

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The pressure on Nvidia has also intensified following the reported departure of its chief executive Jensen Huang last week. According to Reuters, the leadership uncertainty has added another layer of concern for investors already questioning the sustainability of AI-related spending and the chipmaker's margins.

Nvidia has reportedly lost around $410 billion in market value since Huang's exit. Its board is also not considering his return as CEO, Reuters reported, citing three people familiar with the matter.

Beyond the leadership uncertainty, investors are looking for clues on how long major technology companies will continue spending heavily on data centres and AI infrastructure.

"Earnings and life after Jensen Huang's departure are not the only focus points in this evening's earnings report," Kathleen Brooks, research director at XTB, said. Investors also want clarity on the sustainability of hyperscaler capital expenditure and its ability to support Nvidia's revenue growth.

Ben Emons, founder of FedWatch Advisors, told CNBC that the market was becoming increasingly fragile as investors reassessed the premium attached to AI stocks and the concentration of gains in a handful of technology companies.

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The broader market outlook is also being shaped by interest-rate concerns. Investors will track comments from Federal Reserve officials Christopher Waller, Beth Hammack and John Williams on Tuesday. Markets are pricing in a 97.4% probability of a 25-basis-point rate hike in December, according to CME FedWatch.

Economic data, including October retail sales and import prices, will offer further clues on the health of the US economy.

Meanwhile, Nvidia is not the only stock in focus. Disney and Home Depot are scheduled to report earnings before the opening bell, while investors will also watch developments around Anthropic's planned stock market debut later this week.

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