In a big earning boost, the Maharashtra State Regional Transport Corporation (MSRTC) generated Rs 584 crore revenue in a span of 16 days due to Diwali festivities and holiday season.

The average daily revenue of MSRTC, known for its iconic Lalpari (red buses), reached Rs 34.25 crore, with collections touching a record Rs 46.53 crore on November 16, the final day of the Diwali festive period.

The single-day earnings marked the highest revenue ever recorded by the corporation, driven by a surge in passengers returning to cities after celebrating the festival in their hometowns.

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The corporation's earnings during the corresponding Diwali period last year stood at approximately Rs 301 crore, highlighting the significant increase in passenger demand this year, reported TOI quoting MSRTC officials.

The revenue growth comes after a relatively difficult October, when collections were affected by the implementation of the Mahila Sanman Yojana, which provides fare concessions to women, and prevailing drought-like conditions in parts of Maharashtra.

A senior MSRTC official said increased passenger numbers and greater flexibility in implementing the Mahila Sanman Yojana contributed to the improvement in November collections. Consecutive holidays and increased travel between cities, towns and villages also boosted demand for state-run bus services.

In another passenger-friendly decision, MSRTC did not impose its customary seasonal fare hike during the Diwali rush. Commuters were allowed to travel at regular ticket rates despite the substantial increase in demand, making the corporation's services an affordable option during the festive period.

Transport Minister and MSRTC Chairman Pratap Sarnaik thanked passengers for choosing the state transport network and acknowledged the contribution of the corporation's officers, employees, drivers and conductors in managing the festive rush.

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