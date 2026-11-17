Actor Rakul Preet Singh has given fans a look at how she transformed into Surpanakha for Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana. The actor recently shared a behind-the-scenes video on Instagram, showing the work that went into creating her look for the film.

Rakul revealed that transforming into Surpanakha required a four-hour hair and makeup process. However, the appreciation she has received for her performance has made the lengthy sessions worthwhile.

In her Instagram post, she wrote, “All that love for Surpanakha is making those four-hour hair and makeup marathons feel totally worth it! Guess good things really do take time... and A LOT of time!”

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She also acknowledged the efforts of her hair and makeup artists, Sal and Aliya Shaik, and the costume team. The video takes viewers through her makeover, showing how the different elements came together to create Surpanakha's look.

Why Rakul Wanted To Play Surpanakha?

While speaking to PTI, Rakul spoke about why she chose to be part of Ramayana. She said she was excited about being involved in a film that would take India's history and culture to audiences around the world.

The actor was also interested in playing Surpanakha because she felt the character had many layers and was often misunderstood. Speaking about the role, she said, “Surpanakha is a very misunderstood and layered character. She was the reason why the war took place in the first place. So it has been really interesting to play someone with multiple shades.”

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Who Is Surpanakha In Ramayana?

Surpanakha is a demoness and the sister of Ravana, the king of Lanka. She was also the sister of Kumbhakarna and Vibhishana. Born as Meenakshi, she was the daughter of Sage Vishrava and Kaikesi. Her name, Surpanakha, refers to her sharp, claw-like fingernails.

About The Film

Directed by Nitesh Tiwari, Ramayana is based on Valmiki's ancient epic and is planned as a two-part film. The first part was released in theatres on November 5, 2026, while the second instalment is expected to arrive around Diwali 2027.

The film stars Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita and Yash as Ravana. Rakul plays Ravana's sister, Surpanakha. Backed by Yash and Namit Malhotra, the film has reportedly been made on a budget of Rs 4,000 crore and is being planned for audiences across the world with global releases.

Rakul's latest video gives viewers a glimpse of the time and effort that went into creating her look, showing the work of the teams behind her transformation into Surpanakha.

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