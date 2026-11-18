The Tamil box office has seen several big releases in recent weeks, with Jailer 2, Scene and Mookuthi Amman 2 drawing attention for their performances

Rajinikanth starrer continues its strong run even after 34 days, despite its OTT release, while Suriya's Scene has crossed Rs 250 crore worldwide in just 12 days. Nayanthara-starrer, also in its 12th day, has witnessed a slowdown in collections during its second week.

Here's a look at how the three films are performing at the box office, according to trade tracker Sacnilk.

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Latest Day Collection: Scene Leads

Scene recorded the highest collection among the three films on November 17. The Suriya-starrer earned Rs 2.90 crore net on Day 12. Mookuthi Amman 2 collected Rs 29 lakh on Day 12, down 47.3% from Monday's Rs 55 lakh.

Meanwhile, Jailer 2 earned Rs 23 lakh on Day 34. The film saw a 76.9% rise compared to its previous day's collection of Rs 13 lakh.

India Box Office: Jailer 2 Remains Ahead

Jailer 2 continues to hold the top position with Rs 474.84 crore net and Rs 555.31 crore gross in India after 34 days. Scene follows with Rs 142.40 crore net and Rs 165.45 crore gross in 12 days.

Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 20.97 crore net and Rs 24.18 crore gross in India after 12 days.

Worldwide: Jailer 2 Crosses Rs 835 Crore

Jailer 2 has earned Rs 835.31 crore worldwide, including Rs 280 crore from overseas markets. International collections account for 33.5% of its total earnings.

Scene stands next with a worldwide gross of Rs 252.45 crore. Its overseas collection has reached Rs 87 crore, including Rs 1 crore on Day 12.

The overseas and worldwide figures for Mookuthi Amman 2 are not available yet. Its India gross collection currently stands at Rs 24.18 crore.

Language-Wise: Tamil Leads For All Three

The Tamil versions have contributed the most to the domestic earnings of all three films.

Jailer 2 has collected Rs 328.64 crore net from Tamil, followed by Rs 86.30 crore from Telugu, Rs 51.57 crore from Hindi and Rs 8.33 crore from Kannada.

For Scene, the Tamil version has earned Rs 114.15 crore, accounting for 80.2% of its total India net collection. The Telugu version has contributed Rs 28.25 crore, making up the remaining 19.8%.

In Mookuthi Amman 2, Tamil has contributed Rs 19.79 crore, or 94.4% of the domestic net collection. The Telugu version has earned Rs 1.18 crore, accounting for 5.6%.

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Week-Wise Collection Compared

Jailer 2 had a strong opening, earning Rs 334.35 crore net in its first week. The film collected Rs 95.55 crore in its second week, followed by Rs 37.75 crore in the third week and Rs 5.75 crore in the fourth week. It has added another Rs 1.44 crore in the first five days of its fifth week.

Scene collected Rs 111.70 crore in its first week. Its second-week collection has reached Rs 30.70 crore in five days, taking its total India net earnings to Rs 142.40 crore.

Mookuthi Amman 2 earned Rs 17.93 crore in its first week. The film has added Rs 3.04 crore in the first five days of its second week.

State-Wise: Tamil Nadu Leads

Tamil Nadu is the biggest market for all three films. Jailer 2 leads with Rs 220.04 crore gross from the state, while Scene has collected Rs 82.55 crore and Mookuthi Amman 2 has earned Rs 20.49 crore.

For Jailer 2, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana have contributed Rs 97.24 crore, followed by Karnataka at Rs 95.92 crore and Kerala at Rs 79.68 crore.

Scene has earned Rs 32.30 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 29.85 crore from Kerala and Rs 17.55 crore from Karnataka.

Meanwhile, Mookuthi Amman 2 has collected Rs 1.67 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, Rs 1.15 crore from Karnataka and Rs 64 lakh from Kerala.

Box Office Summary

While Jailer 2 continues to dominate the box office across domestic and international markets, Scene has emerged as a strong performer in its first two weeks.

Mookuthi Amman 2 trails the two films in overall earnings, with Tamil Nadu remaining its biggest market.

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