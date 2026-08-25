Trump Says Hormuz Mines 'Removed', Issues 'Zero Tolerance' Warning To Iran

US President Donald Trump said the US Navy has removed or detonated all mines from international waters in the Strait of Hormuz, while warning Iran against placing new mines in the strategically important waterway.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he had been informed by the US Navy that “all mines have been removed and/or detonated” from international waters in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump said Iran had been notified that any ship or boat found placing new mines in the waterway would face immediate US military action.

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“Iran has been notified that any ship or boat placing new mines will be immediately and systematically destroyed,” Trump said in the post on Truth Social.

The warning comes amid heightened tensions around the Strait of Hormuz, a key route for global oil shipments. Any disruption to shipping through the waterway could have wider implications for energy markets and global trade.

Trump also said the US was using its Space Force capabilities to monitor the entire strait. “Through Space Force, we are watching every square inch of the Strait,” he said.

Trump linked the surveillance to US monitoring of what he described as “Pickaxe Mountain” and three other nuclear sites that he said had already been destroyed.

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The US president reiterated that Washington would take a hard line against any further attempts to lay mines in the waterway.

“There is a Zero Tolerance policy on mine placement in full force and effect,” Trump said.

The Strait of Hormuz connects the Persian Gulf with the Gulf of Oman and is one of the world's most important energy corridors. Any threat to safe passage through the strait can affect oil flows and prices, making developments in the waterway closely watched by energy markets.

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