Trump Cuts Down On South Korea Military Drill, Cites 'Very Good Ties With Kim Jong Un'

US President Donald Trump has ordered a substantial reduction in joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, saying the drills send an “inappropriate and hostile” signal to North Korea.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was unhappy that Washington had previously agreed to participate in the joint exercises, arguing that the drills were costly and that a significant portion of the expense was borne by the US.

Trump said his decision was also influenced by his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claiming that Pyongyang had remained “unthreatening and respectful” during his presidency.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I was not happy with the fact that the United States had, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” Trump wrote.

He acknowledged that the exercises could not be cancelled because preparations were already underway, but said he had instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” the scale of the drills.

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Trump's remarks come amid continued US efforts to engage North Korea over its nuclear programme, though Washington and Pyongyang have yet to resume substantive nuclear negotiations.

In the same post, Trump also referred to a recent conversation with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, saying he had asked whether Seoul would join US efforts aimed at the “denuclearization” of Iran.

According to Trump, the South Korean president declined the proposal.

Trump's latest comments signal his continued preference for reducing the scale of costly military exercises while maintaining diplomatic engagement with North Korea.

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