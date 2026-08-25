Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Trump Cuts Down On South Korea Military Drill, Cites 'Very Good Ties With Kim Jong Un'

Trump said South Korea had declined his recent proposal to join US efforts aimed at the "denuclearisation" of Iran.

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
Trump Cuts Down On South Korea Military Drill, Cites 'Very Good Ties With Kim Jong Un'
File image of US President Donald Trump with North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un and former South Korean President Moon Jae-in
(Photo: Wikimedia Commons)

US President Donald Trump has ordered a substantial reduction in joint military exercises between the United States and South Korea, saying the drills send an “inappropriate and hostile” signal to North Korea.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said he was unhappy that Washington had previously agreed to participate in the joint exercises, arguing that the drills were costly and that a significant portion of the expense was borne by the US.

Trump said his decision was also influenced by his relationship with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, claiming that Pyongyang had remained “unthreatening and respectful” during his presidency.

“Based on my very good relationship with Kim Jong Un, of North Korea, I was not happy with the fact that the United States had, long ago, agreed to participate in Joint Military Exercises with South Korea,” Trump wrote.

He acknowledged that the exercises could not be cancelled because preparations were already underway, but said he had instructed Secretary of War Pete Hegseth to “substantially reduce” the scale of the drills.

ALSO READ: Trump Stock Disclosure Shows More Than 1,000 Trades In June

Trump's remarks come amid continued US efforts to engage North Korea over its nuclear programme, though Washington and Pyongyang have yet to resume substantive nuclear negotiations.

In the same post, Trump also referred to a recent conversation with South Korean President Lee Jae Myung, saying he had asked whether Seoul would join US efforts aimed at the “denuclearization” of Iran. 

According to Trump, the South Korean president declined the proposal.

Trump's latest comments signal his continued preference for reducing the scale of costly military exercises while maintaining diplomatic engagement with North Korea.

ALSO READ: US Eyes China Overcapacity Tariffs Of 7.5% Before Xi Visits

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 5: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Sees Strong Hold

Bethlehem Kudumba Unit Box Office Collection Day 5: Nivin Pauly-Mamitha Baiju Starrer Sees Strong Hold

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com