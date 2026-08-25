'They Charged 400% Tariffs': Trump Accuses Canada Of Hurting US Interests For Decades

President Donald Trump escalated his criticism over Canada on Tuesday, August 25, alleging that country levyied 400% tariffs on American farmers and claimed its policies have driven many US companies out of business.

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said, "Canada has been “Ripping Off” the U.S.A. for decades. They have been charging our Farmers 400% Tariffs, and more. They have driven many wonderful U.S. companies out of business. For 10 years they wouldn't certify Gulfstream Jets, until I got involved. They wanted 100% of the market for Gulfstream's Canadian competitor. I deal with many countries, and Canada is easily the most difficult and unreasonable. They feel entitled, but they are not a State, and will be entitled no longer!"

Both US and Canada are engaged in a trade dispute, with the latter announcing retaliatory measures on Tuesday, in response to the Trump administration imposing 50% tariffs on $20 billion of Canadian goods as talks between the countries broke down.

“The United States is giving serious consideration to changing the name of Lake Ontario to Lake America in that we don't expect to doing much business with Ontario any longer,” Trump earlier said.

Ontario, Canada's largest province by population, is also the country's main hub for the automobile industry.

On Monday, Trump told Canadian leaders to “fall in line” or face consequences “far WORSE” than existing tariffs. Prime Minister Mark Carney has accused Washington of trying to subordinate Canada.

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