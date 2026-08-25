Is Babar Azam Set To Return For Pakistan In Second Test Against England? What We Know

Pakistan captain Babar Azam is set to return to the side for the second Test against England at Lord's after coming through a “positive” training session two days before the match.

Babar had been recovering from a finger injury that he initially suffered during Pakistan's tour of the West Indies. The injury later became more serious when he was struck on the finger during Pakistan's practice match at Beckenham.

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Pakistan bowling coach Umar Gul said the captain “looked good” while batting in training, reported Cricinfo. While Gul stopped short of confirming Babar's place in the playing XI, his return is understood to be all but certain.

"Babar batted in the nets, faced fast bowlers, spinners and throwdowns," Gul said. "We're hopeful he will be available for the game and today he was looking good; he batted well in the nets. He had a full batting session," he said.

His comeback would provide a timely boost to Pakistan's batting after their tremendous struggle in the first Test at Headingley. England bowled Pakistan out twice in fewer than 86 overs; that was also the fifth-fewest overs Pakistan have taken to complete two innings in a Test match.

Babar, meanwhile, was Pakistan's leading run-scorer in the Test series against the West Indies, which took place last month. He scored two half-centuries and accumulated 193 runs while being dismissed only twice.

Set To Lead Pakistan In England For The First Time

Babar's return would also see him resume his role as Pakistan captain. He was reappointed to the position ahead of the West Indies series, which Pakistan drew 1-1.

The Lord's Test will mark the first time Babar leads Pakistan in England, as the 31-year-old was initially appointed captain shortly after Pakistan's previous tour of England in 2020.

His inclusion is also expected to trigger a reshuffle at the top of Pakistan's batting order, with the 21-year-old Azan Awais likely to make way, with one of Shan Masood or Abdullah Shafique expected to move up the order to open, while Babar will bat at No. 4.

Babar has enjoyed success in English conditions, scoring three half-centuries in six innings and averaging 65.75. Against England, he averages 53.83 across 14 innings, reaching either a half-century or a hundred in half of those innings.

However, Gul cautioned that Pakistan could not depend only on the return of their captain to turn things around after the Headingley defeat.

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"We'll have to learn from the mistakes we made in the previous game. If you want to win a Test match, you have to perform in all departments. One can't be carrying the other. But in these conditions, the responsibility lies more with the bowlers. Until you take 20 wickets, you can't win a Test match," Gull added.

"The players trained today with full intensity. I'm pretty sure the boys will bounce back properly here."

After their humiliating innings and 103-run defeat in the first Test at Headingley in Leeds, Pakistan will hope that Babar's return can provide greater stability to the batting line-up as they look to bounce back in the second Test at Lord's.

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