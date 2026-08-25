InCred Capital Sets Focus On Ultra-HNIs With 'InCred Black' Offering

InCred Capital on Tuesday said it seeks to sharpen its focus on ultra-high-net-worth individuals, entrepreneurs and business families with its new offering, InCred Black.

The new product will offer personalised wealth management services and access to capabilities spanning asset allocation, alternatives, public and private markets, credit, liquidity solutions and global investing, the company said in a statement.

The new proposition builds on InCred's existing wealth business, which has crossed Rs 1 lakh crore in assets under management and already serves a large UHNI client base.

"InCred Black raises the bar further - bringing a sharper proposition, differentiated access and the full capabilities of InCred to our most sophisticated clients, while strengthening the broader wealth management platform," Bhupinder Singh, Founder and Group CEO, InCred, said.

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