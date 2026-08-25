Century, KSCA Among 10 Elite Bengaluru Clubs Raided By Health Dept Over Hygiene Standards

Health officials have launched inspections at 10 prominent clubs in Bengaluru to check compliance with food safety and hygiene standards.

NDTV reported that the inspections are being carried out by Food Safety Department teams, which are checking food handling practices, storage conditions, labelling and overall hygiene at the clubs.

The clubs being inspected include Century Club, Karnataka State Cricket Association (KSCA) Club, Race Course Club, Bowring Club, Catholic Club, Badminton Club, Tennis Club, Vijayanagara Club, Mahalakshmi Layout Club and Malleshwaram Club.

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During the inspection at KSCA Club, officials found several food safety and hygiene-related shortcomings. The findings included inadequate personal hygiene among food handlers and the use of a plastic cutting board. Officials also found a blocked drainage system and an unhygienic frozen storage room.

The inspection team also found that vegetarian and non-vegetarian food items were not being stored separately, according to the findings.

Officials flagged a packet of K Shakti Toor Dal for labelling violations, as it allegedly did not carry details such as the packing date, batch number and maximum retail price (MRP).

A packet of tilapia fish was also found without the required label details, according to the inspection findings. The utensils cleaning area was also found to be unhygienic, with no hot water available, the findings stated.

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Officials also reported hygiene-related concerns at Mahalakshmi Layout Club. Food Safety Officers (FSOs) issued a notice to the club following the inspection.

The inspections are part of efforts by the Health Department to check whether food establishments are complying with prescribed food safety and hygiene requirements. Further action will depend on the findings of the inspections and the clubs' compliance with notices issued by officials.

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