SpaceX's $100-Billion Plan For New Starship Launch Site Lifts Stock

SpaceX shares gained on Tuesday after the company announced plans for a new Starship launch site in Louisiana, with an investment of up to $100 billion planned for the project.

SpaceX said the Louisiana facility, to be called Starbase, Louisiana, is being developed as a high-cadence launch site for its Starship programme. The company said the site will help expand its launch capacity and “open a pathway to the stars for humanity.”

The Elon Musk-led company was trading at $138.26, up $3.26, or 2.41%, at around 12:24 p.m. ET on Tuesday, according to the market data provided. The stock had traded between $133.10 and $138.33 during the session.

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In a post on X, SpaceX said, “Introducing Starbase, Louisiana – a high-cadence launch site that will enable Starship to open a pathway to the stars for humanity.”

The company also thanked Louisiana Governor Jeff Landry and residents of the state for their support for the project.

“Thank you to @LAGovJeffLandry and the great people of Louisiana for all of their support as we work together on this audacious project,” SpaceX said.

The announcement comes as SpaceX continues to expand its Starship infrastructure beyond its existing operations in Texas and Florida. The Louisiana project is expected to add another location from which the company can scale Starship launches.

The proposed site is on Louisiana's Gulf Coast and is expected to support Starship manufacturing, testing and launch operations. The project is part of SpaceX's broader push to increase launch frequency as demand for orbital missions grows.

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SpaceX's stock has seen significant movement since its Nasdaq debut earlier this year. The shares have traded between a 52-week high of $225.64 and a low of $104.83.

The Louisiana announcement comes amid heightened investor attention on SpaceX's expansion plans, including Starship, Starlink and its broader ambitions in space-based technology.

The company has not publicly detailed how the reported $100 billion investment would be distributed over the life of the Louisiana project. However, the scale of the proposed investment underlines SpaceX's ambition to build a high-frequency launch operation capable of supporting its long-term Starship programme.

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