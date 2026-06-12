Musk Now World's First Trillionaire: Here's How His Net Worth Took Off With SpaceX IPO

SpaceX's record $75 billion initial public offering has propelled Elon Musk into uncharted territory, making him the world's first trillionaire and further cementing his status as one of the most influential figures in global business.

The blockbuster listing shows investor confidence in Musk's sprawling empire that spans electric vehicles, space technology, artificial intelligence and social media.

Before the IPO, Forbes estimated Musk's wealth at around $780 billion. Based on Reuters calculations, the SpaceX listing pushes his net worth beyond $1.1 trillion.

The share of Musk, who holds around 42% ownership stake and extensive stock options in SpaceX, zoomed to an estimated $866 billion, according to reports.

The company, alongside electric vehicle maker Tesla, forms the backbone of what market observers often describe as the "Muskonomy" — a network of businesses driven by Musk's vision and influence.

ALSO READ: Elon Musk Net Worth: Cars, Properties & More As SpaceX CEO Set To Become World's First Trillionaire

Musk first rose to prominence through Tesla and SpaceX before expanding his reach with the acquisition of Twitter, now X, in 2022. His growing role in politics and public policy has also drawn intense scrutiny, with critics raising concerns over corporate governance, concentration of power and conflicts of interest.

Despite recurring controversies, investors continue to place a premium on Musk's ability to turn ambitious ideas into industry-defining businesses. Analysts have coined the term "Elon premium" to describe valuations driven as much by confidence in Musk's leadership as by traditional financial metrics.

The milestone further widens Musk's lead over the world's richest individuals, with his fortune now far exceeding that of any other billionaire, reinforcing his status as one of the most consequential entrepreneurs of the modern era.

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