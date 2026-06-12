Elon Musk Net Worth: Cars, Properties & More As SpaceX CEO Set To Become World's First Trillionaire

Elon Musk is now closer than ever to becoming the world's first trillionaire. The business mogul's net worth has surged to an estimated $982 billion after SpaceX priced its initial public offering (IPO) at $135 per share, according to a report by Forbes. The listing values the rocket company at around $1.8 trillion.

If SpaceX shares rise to $138.50 when trading begins, while Tesla's stock remains steady, Musk could officially cross the $1 trillion mark.

How SpaceX Is Driving Elon Musk's Wealth

As per Forbes, Musk owns about 4.8 billion SpaceX shares and also holds hundreds of millions of stock options in the company. Together, his stake in the space giant is estimated to be worth nearly $688 billion at the IPO price.

His wealth is further supported by Tesla, where he owns just over 10% of the company, along with stock options that could substantially increase his holdings. Smaller stakes in Neuralink and The Boring Company also add to his overall fortune.

The Jets Behind The Billionaire

While most of Musk's wealth exists on paper through company shares, he also owns a collection of luxury assets.

According to Financial Express, Musk's aircraft fleet includes a Gulfstream G700, reportedly worth around $78 million. The business jet features five living areas and twenty oval windows. The publication also reports that Musk owns a Gulfstream G650ER, a long-range private jet fitted with Rolls-Royce engines and premium interiors.

Inside Elon Musk's Car Collection

Musk's garage includes some of the world's most sought-after vehicles.

Among them is a McLaren F1, a supercar that reportedly cost more than $1 million. He also owns the famous Lotus Esprit "Wet Nellie", the submarine car featured in the James Bond franchise.

He also owns a 1920 Ford Model T, a 1967 Jaguar E-Type Roadster, a BMW M1 and a 1978 Porsche 935 King of the Hill.

Properties Owned By Elon Musk

Despite being one of the richest people in history, Musk has often said he prefers a simpler lifestyle.

According to Financial Express, he sold most of his high-value properties in 2020 and 2021 and now primarily lives in a compact home near Tesla facilities in Texas. The publication also reports that he owns adjacent properties worth about $35 million for family members.

Celebrity Net Worth notes that Musk still owns a historic 16,000-square-foot villa in Hillsborough, California, spread across nearly 50 acres. The property was purchased in 2017 for $23.364 million.

The report also highlights that Musk once owned multiple homes in Los Angeles' Bel-Air neighbourhood before selling them as part of his plan to reduce his real-estate footprint.

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