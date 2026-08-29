iPhone 18 Pro Vs iPhone 18 Pro Max: Display, Battery, Camera Differences To Know

Apple is expected to introduce its next-generation iPhone 18 series at its upcoming launch event on Sept. 9 at the Apple Park Campus in Cupertino, California. The event, which will reportedly be held under the tagline “surprise and shine”, is also expected to see the company unveil its first-ever foldable iPhone.

The launch will mark a significant moment for Apple as it is expected to be the first major product event under John Ternus, who is set to take over as CEO from Tim Cook on Sept. 1.

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Among the expected launches, the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max are likely to be the most premium models in the lineup. While both smartphones are expected to share several specifications, including the processor, memory, refresh rate and software, there could be notable differences in their display size, battery capacity, camera capabilities, storage options and overall dimensions.

Here's a comparison between an iPhone 18 Pro Max vs. iPhone 18 Pro based on the latest news swirling around the upcoming devices.

iPhone 18 Pro VS iPhone 18 Pro Max

The biggest rumoured upgrade is a variable-aperture main camera. While earlier reports suggested the feature could be exclusive to the iPhone 18 Pro Max, newer leaks indicate that the iPhone 18 Pro could also receive a variable-aperture camera.

The technology would give users greater control over the amount of light entering the lens and could also improve control over depth of field and background blur.

Coming to its display, the iPhone 18 Pro Max could feature a 6.9-inch display, but the iPhone 18 Pro is expected to have a smaller 6.3-inch screen. Both models are tipped to support a 120Hz refresh rate and could be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chipset. They are also expected to pack 12GB of RAM and run iOS 27.

The two Pro models, however, differ in storage configurations. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to be available with 256GB, 512GB, 1TB and 2TB storage options, while the iPhone 18 Pro could offer 256GB, 512GB and 1TB variants.

Camera, Battery And Others

Camera specifications are also expected to vary slightly. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is rumoured to feature a 48MP main camera with variable aperture, a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x/6x optical zoom.

The iPhone 18 Pro, meanwhile, could get a 48MP main camera with variable aperture, a 48MP ultrawide camera and a 48MP telephoto camera with 5x optical zoom.

Battery capacity could be another major difference between the two models. The iPhone 18 Pro Max is reportedly tipped to pack a 5,567mAh battery, compared with a 4,288mAh battery on the iPhone 18 Pro.

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If these figures are accurate, the Pro Max could offer a significant advantage in battery capacity, although actual battery life will also depend on factors such as display size, processor efficiency and software optimisation.

In terms of dimensions, the iPhone 18 Pro Max is expected to measure 6.43 x 3.07 x 0.35 inches, or approximately 163.4 x 78 x 9mm, and weigh around 240 grams.

The iPhone 18 Pro could measure 5.91 x 2.83 x 0.34 inches, or approximately 150 x 71.9 x 8.75mm, with a reported weight of 206 grams.

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