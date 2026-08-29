Govt To Hire EIL For Quality Audits Of 5,000 Km Of Highways, Expressways

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is set to engage state-owned engineering consultancy Engineers India Ltd (EIL) to conduct independent third-party quality audits of around 5,000 km of national highways and expressways, in a move aimed at improving construction standards and preventing premature deterioration of road infrastructure.

Under the proposed arrangement, EIL will inspect highway projects from the initial stages of construction through completion, the Times of India reported. The agency will assess whether construction work complies with the technical specifications, quality standards and contractual requirements prescribed for each project.

The engagement is expected to initially run for three years, with inspections planned across project stretches to identify deficiencies and ensure corrective measures are taken.

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5,000-Km Road Network Under Review

The proposed quality audit programme will cover approximately 770 km of expressways, 2,200 km of six-lane highways, and around 1,000 km each of four-lane and two-lane national highways.

The initiative comes amid concerns over construction deficiencies, inconsistent quality and instances of roads and expressways deteriorating or failing prematurely.

The move follows a Prime Minister's Office directive earlier this year calling for stronger independent third-party audits of highway projects.

At present, quality assessments are conducted through independent auditors, including retired government engineers empanelled by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) and other implementing agencies. However, concerns over the effectiveness of the existing system have prompted the government to consider a more institutionalised approach.

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EIL Brings Highway Audit Experience

EIL, an engineering consultancy under the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas, has prior experience in conducting third-party quality checks on major highway projects. The company was involved in quality oversight during the construction of parts of the Golden Quadrilateral, one of India's landmark road infrastructure programmes, according to the report.

The proposed system is aimed at strengthening independent monitoring, improving adherence to prescribed construction standards and reducing quality deficiencies and premature failures across India's expanding highway network.

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