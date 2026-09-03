Hanuman Ansh Day 28 vs Toxic Day 9 Box Office: Devotional Drama Leads Yash Starrer In Daily Collection

Hanuman Ansh continued its run in theatres in its fourth week, while Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups entered its second week. As per the latest live box office figures, Toxic earned slightly less than Hanuman Ansh on their respective days.

Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.26 crore net on Day 28 from 3,140 shows so far, with an overall occupancy of 20%. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 63.14 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 74.46 crore.

Meanwhile, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups earned Rs 1.04 crore net on Day 9 from 5,641 shows, with an overall occupancy of 12.1%. The film's total India net collection stands at Rs 236.09 crore, while its gross collection has reached Rs 281.93 crore. The final collections for both films are yet to be reported.

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Daily Collection Comparison

Based on the latest Sacnilk data, Toxic opened with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. The film earned Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6, Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7 and Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8, while Day 9 has recorded Rs 1.04 crore so far.

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.08 crore in its first week and Rs 40 lakh in its second week. The film witnessed a rise in its third week, earning Rs 10.40 crore, while its fourth week has recorded Rs 51.26 crore so far. Its overall India net collection has now reached Rs 63.14 crore.

Collection By Language

On Day 9, Toxic earned Rs 72 lakh from Hindi shows, Rs 23 lakh from Kannada, Rs 5 lakh from Tamil and Rs 4 lakh from Telugu so far. Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 1.26 crore on Day 28 in Hindi, the report stated.

About The Films

Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. It stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge, along with Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action-drama thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. The film stars Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

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