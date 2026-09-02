Hanuman Ansh Day 27 vs Toxic Day 8 Box Office Collection: Devotional Drama Stays Ahead Of Yash Starrer

Hanuman Ansh continued its run in theatres in its fourth week, while Yash's Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups entered its second week. As per the latest live box office figures, Toxic earned more than Hanuman Ansh on their respective days.

Box Office Collection

Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 3.15 crore net on Day 27 from 5,528 shows so far. Its overall occupancy stood at 23%. According to Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 57.28 crore, while its gross collection stands at Rs 67.54 crore.

Meanwhile, Toxic earned Rs 2.94 crore net on Day 8 from 9,584 shows, with an overall occupancy of 13.4%. The film has collected Rs 232.54 crore net and Rs 277.72 crore gross in India so far. The final collections for both films are yet to be reported.

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Daily Collection Comparison

Based on Sacnilk data, Toxic opened strongly with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. It collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23 crore on Day 5. The film earned Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7, while Day 8 has recorded Rs 2.94 crore so far.

Hanuman Ansh had a slow start, collecting Rs 1.08 crore in Week 1 and Rs 40 lakh in Week 2. The film saw a significant rise in its third week, earning Rs 10.40 crore. Its overall India net collection has now reached Rs 57.28 crore.

Collection By Language

On Day 8, Toxic earned Rs 1.76 crore from Hindi shows, Rs 86 lakh from Kannada, Rs 9 lakh from Tamil and Rs 23 lakh from Telugu so far. Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 3.15 crore net on Day 27 so far, the report stated.

About The Films

Hanuman Ansh is a Hindi devotional drama written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa and Vihaan Shedge, along with Chandan Anand, Gulshan Pandey, Anil Rastogi and Purnima Tiwari.

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action-drama thriller directed by Geetu Mohandas. It stars Yash, Nayanthara, Rukmini Vasanth, Tara Sutaria, Kiara Advani, Huma Qureshi, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

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