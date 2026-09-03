Gloria Steinem, Trailblazing Feminist And Activist, Dies At 92

Gloria Steinem, the feminist and journalist whose activism revolutionised the personal and professional lives of women, died on Wednesday. She was 92 years old.

Steinem “passed away peacefully at her home in New York City,” her family said in a post on her official Instagram page. The post did not disclose the cause of her death.

The post confirmed that she died on Wednesday, surrounded by some of the many people who loved her. “Gloria's near-century on earth were years well-lived, and she continued working for equality until the very end,” the post said.

It further described Steinem's greatest gift as her ability to listen to others and make them feel seen and heard. “Her words, actions, and example gave people permission to be their truest selves,” the post said, adding that Steinem lived true to her independent spirit, with curiosity and a great sense of humour.

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“She spent her recent years doing the two things she loved most: being in community with others and writing. She has welcomed hundreds of guests into her living room for Talking Circles, a tradition she insisted will continue long after she is no longer with us,” the post added.

The note also recalled Steinem's love for the tradition of lighting signal fires on hills to “light the way to the other side of the mountain.”

In lieu of flowers, Steinem had asked those wishing to honour her to make a donation to the Gloria Foundation, according to the note.

Steinem was a prominent face of the feminist movement that helped bring about major changes to women's rights in the US. Her activism contributed to a broader movement that ultimately helped women gain greater financial independence, access to previously male-dominated institutions and legal abortion rights.

Among the changes women eventually gained were the ability to apply for credit cards without a man's signature and admission to Ivy League universities that had previously barred women.

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