Yash's Toxic To Expand Its Theatrical Reach With English Version In Key Indian Markets

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is now set to expand its theatrical reach with its English version in select Indian markets.

The English version of Toxic will arrive in select Indian theatres on September 4, 2026. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared the update on X, revealing that the English version will be screened across several key markets in the country.

The release is planned for Mumbai, Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Chennai, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram, among other cities. The English version has a runtime of 2 hours and 57 minutes and will give audiences another option to watch the Yash starrer in theatres. Originally shot in English and Kannada, the film will now be screened in English across select Indian markets.

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About The Film

Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is a period gangster drama directed by Geetu Mohandas. Set in post-Independence Goa, the story spans the period from the 1940s to the 1970s and follows a gangster caught between crime, violence, loyalty and difficult choices.

Yash plays a dual role in the film. The cast also includes Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, Rukmini Vasanth, Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair. The film is jointly produced by Venkat K Narayana and Yash.

Toxic was released in Hindi, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on August 26, 2026. It received an A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification. With the English version now arriving in select theatres, the film is set to offer audiences another way to experience its gangster drama on the big screen.

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