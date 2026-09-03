Sundrop Brands Arm Del Monte Reports Fatal Accident At Hosur Factory Unit

Sundrop Brands' wholly owned subsidiary, Del Monte Foods Private Limited, has reported a fatal accident at its Hosur factory in Tamil Nadu.

The company informed the stock exchanges that one workman died following the accident. Del Monte said it is extending assistance to the family of the deceased.

Pizza Sauce Production Line Stopped

Following the incident, the manufacturing line used for producing pizza sauce at the Hosur factory has been stopped.

Del Monte said there has been no disruption to its other business activities, apart from the manufacturing line mentioned in the disclosure.

Based on its preliminary assessment, the impact is considered immaterial.

The company is cooperating with authorities and facilitating the assessment. It plans to resume operations at the affected manufacturing line at the earliest.

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Damage Assessment Underway

Sundrop Brands said the extent of any loss or damage is still being evaluated. A further disclosure will be made if the final assessment identifies any material impact.

The company said the loss or damage is covered under insurance based on its preliminary assessment.

The incident does not involve any strike or lockout. Sundrop Brands and Del Monte said they remain focused on business continuity and operational stability while monitoring the situation.

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