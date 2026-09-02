Range Rover Electric: What We Know About Price, Booking, Range And Other Details

Jaguar Land Rover has opened bookings in India for the all-electric Range Rover, marking the arrival of the luxury SUV maker's first fully electric Range Rover in the country.

Bookings opened on Wednesday, while the India-specific price has not yet been officially announced.

Customers in India can reserve the Range Rover Electric by paying a Rs 10 lakh token amount. The SUV is being offered in India as a fully imported model, rather than being locally assembled, the Economic Times reported.

The initial India line-up will include the standard-wheelbase Range Rover Electric in Autobiography and First Edition versions, while the long wheelbase model will be offered in SV, SV Ultra and SV Black variants.

Price in India

JLR has not announced the official India price yet. The Economic Times reported that the price would be announced later. However, Autocar India expects the fully imported SUV to start at around Rs. 3.3 crore (ex-showroom) in India. This is an estimate and not an official price.

For context, the Range Rover Electric's UK pricing starts at £154,070 with higher performance and more heavily equipped versions costing substantially more.

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Range and Battery

The Range Rover Electric gets a 118.5 kWh battery pack, according to the current specifications reported for the India-bound model. The battery uses an 800 volt electric architecture and supports high-speed DC charging. JLR claims a WLTP range of up to 600 km on a full charge.

The company's Range Rover website also lists an estimated real world range of about 535 km, making it important to distinguish the certified WLTP figure from expected real-world driving range.

Charging Time

The SUV supports DC fast charging at rates of upto 350kWh, according to automotive reports on the Indian spec model. Under suitable conditions, the battery can be charged from 10% to 80% in approximately 22 minutes.

Range Rover's official website says that the vehicle can add a substantial amount of driving range during a short charging stop, while its AC charging capability can take considerably longer depending on the charger used.

Power and Performance

The Range Rover Electric uses a dual-motor all wheel drive setup. The motors together produce upto around 543hp (405kW) and 850Nm of torque, according to specifications reported following the vehicle's launch. The electric SUV can accelerate from 0-60mph in about 4.3 seconds.

The powertrain is designed not only for straight line performance but also to preserve the Range Rover's off-road characteristics, with torque distribution between the axles helping the SUV maintain traction across different surfaces.

Off-Road Capability

Despite being an EV, the Range Rover Electric has been developed to retain the brand's emphasis on all-terrain capability. Reports indicate that it can handle water wading of upto 900mm, a significant capability for a luxury electric SUV.

JLR has also positioned the model around what it describes as a "Range Rover first, electric second" philosophy, meaning the company has sought to retain the vehicle's traditional luxury and off-road characteristics rather than making it a conventional road-focused EV.

Design

Visually, the Range Rover Electric remains very close to the conventional Range Rover. Autocar India reports that the SUV retains familiar elements such as the LED lighting, flush-fitting door handles, signature side graphics and overall Range Rover silhouette.

The major exterior changes are intended to improve aerodynamic efficiency, including an aero-optimised front grille and wheels. There are also no conventional exhaust pipes, as expected from a battery-electric vehicle.

Interior and Technology

The cabin largely follows the design language of the regular Range Rover. Autocar India reported that the EV gets a 13.7 inch digital driver's display and a 13.1 inch central touchscreen. The SUV also gets an AI-based range predictor designed to help estimate remaining driving range more accurately. JLR has incorporated a digital "twin" system that monitors battery health and other vehicle parameters.

Depending on the variant, expected equipment includes features such as a panoramic sunroof, premium audio system, multi-zone climate control and heated, ventilated and massaging seats. Exact India-spec equipment will depend on the variant and final JLR configuration.

Where is the Range Rover Made?

The Range Rover Electric is being manufactured at JLR's Solihulll plant in the UK, the historic production site for the Range Rover. It will be imported into India as a completely built unit (CBU). The CBU is one reason why the SUV is expected to occupy an extremely high price bracket in India.

When Will Deliveries Begin?

JLR has now opened Indian bookings, and the company's latest production plans point to first customer deliveries to start in 2027.

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