Power Supply Disruption: PGCIL Test Triggers Electrical Fault, Halting NTPC Korba Operations

At the NTPC power plant in Korba, Chhattisgarh, all seven units tripped at the same time on Friday night. An electrical malfunction that occurred while the Power Grid Corporation of India Ltd. (PGCIL) was testing breakers at its bay caused the multi-unit outage.

According to a statement from NTPC's public relations officer Ushma Ghosh, the incident happened at the central PSU plant in the Darri area.

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"Due to an electrical fault during testing of the breaker of the PGCIL bay being carried out by PGCIL, all the units of Korba have tripped. The process for revival of all the units is underway and is expected to be completed late in the night," PTI quoted an official as saying.

The PRO told PTI over the phone that all seven units had experienced a blackout-like event that affected the plant's ability to generate electricity. She stated that the restoration procedure was in progress and that each unit would be restored individually.

With four 500 MW units and three 200 MW units, the NTPC Korba facility has an installed capacity of about 2,600 MW.

The mishap momentarily eliminated the plant's significant 2,600 MW generation capacity by creating a blackout-like situation throughout all of its units.

Restoration procedures are in progress, according to NTPC officials. Engineers are reviving each thermal unit individually because they cannot be turned back on immediately, and full restoration is anticipated late into the night.

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