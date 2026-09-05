Ahmedabad, Surat Courts Receive Bomb Threat Emails, Searches Underway

Surat District Court and several other courts in Gujarat including Ahmedabad received bomb threat emails on Saturday, according to reports.

In response to the threat, police teams, bomb disposal personnel and fire brigade officials rushed to the targeted premises and began probe. As a precautionary measure, buildings were evacuated and security personnel checked for any suspicious objects.

(This is a developing story.)

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