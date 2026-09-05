Dahi Handi Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Killed, 118 Govindas Injured In Mumbai

A seven-year-old boy died after a brick column collapsed during a local Dahi Handi celebration in Malad West on Saturday, while the number of Govindas injured in separate incidents across Mumbai rose to 118 by 6 pm, according to updates from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) and government hospitals.

The fatal incident was reported around 3.01 pm at Ekta Welfare Society in Chikuwadi, Malvani, off Marve Road.

According to the BMC, children were celebrating Dahi Handi on their own when a rope tied to a tree and a ground-floor brick column was used to suspend the handi.

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While the children were attempting to break the handi, the brick column collapsed, hitting a seven-year-old boy, identified as Rudra Kadam, and causing severe head injuries.

The boy was immediately rushed to Malvani General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the BMC said.

Ward staff and police personnel were mobilised following the incident.

Govinda Injuries Rise To 118 Across Mumbai

Meanwhile, the number of Govindas injured during Dahi Handi celebrations across Mumbai rose sharply through the day.

According to information received from various government and BMC hospitals till 6 pm, a total of 118 Govindas had been injured.

Of them, five were admitted to hospitals, 80 were under treatment and 33 had been discharged.

The hospital-wise data showed that CT hospitals reported 83 injured Govindas, with one admitted, 67 under treatment and 15 discharged.

ES hospitals reported 21 injuries, with four people admitted, seven under treatment and 10 discharged.

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Meanwhile, WS hospitals reported 14 injured Govindas, with six under treatment and eight discharged.

The latest figures mark a significant increase from the earlier BMC update at 3 pm, when 32 Govindas were reported injured across Mumbai.

Dahi Handi is celebrated across Maharashtra during Janmashtami, with participants, known as Govindas, forming human pyramids to break earthen pots suspended several metres above the ground.

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