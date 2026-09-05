I'm Game Box Office Day 3: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Witnesses A Dip In Earnings During The Weekend

I'm Game witnesses a sharp decline in its box office earnings on Day 3, with the latest figures showing a significant drop compared to the previous day.

I'm Game Day 3 Box Office Collection

I'm Game has earned Rs 1.18 crore net in India on Day 3 from 1,549 shows. According to the latest Sacnilk data, its total India net collection has reached Rs 11.48 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 13.44 crore so far. The final Day 3 collection is yet to be reported.

The Malayalam version continues to lead the film's Day 3 earnings. It has collected Rs 89 lakh from 1,024 shows, with its current occupancy standing at 34%.

The Telugu version has contributed Rs 29 lakh from 525 shows and recorded 24% occupancy, the report stated.

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I'm Game Day-Wise Box Office Performance

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer opened with Rs 5.40 crore net on Day 1 from 2,727 shows, recording 42.8% overall occupancy. On Day 2, it earned Rs 4.90 crore from 3,145 shows at 37% occupancy, as per Sacnilk. On Saturday, Day 3, the film earned Rs 1.18 crore, with the final collection yet to be reported.

About The Movie

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game is a fantasy thriller that features Dulquer Salmaan in the lead role, alongside Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. The film has been produced by Wayfarer Films and brings together a diverse ensemble cast for its multilingual theatrical release.

I'm Game was released in theatres on September 3, 2026, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi. The film marks another addition to Dulquer Salmaan's lineup of projects aimed at audiences across different Indian markets.

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