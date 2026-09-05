'Operation Ganga’: Mohanlal’s New Film Gets Title, First Look; Arjun Rampal On Board 

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal's much-awaited upcoming film, previously known by the tentative title L367, has officially been titled Operation Ganga. On Saturday, the actor unveiled the first-look poster for the upcoming film on his X account, giving audiences a glimpse of the project's scale and military backdrop.

The poster features a massive statue towering over a city, with a sword in one hand and a shield in the other. Thick clouds surround the structure, while a fighter jet flies alongside it.

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The visual points towards a story centred on military operations, national duty and India's efforts on international fronts.

What We Know About Operation Ganga?

Made under the direction of National Award-winning filmmaker Vishnu Mohan, Operation Ganga also features Arjun Rampal, Bhagyashri Borse, Parthiban and Adil Hussain in key roles alongside the Malayalam superstar.

The film carries the tagline ‘A Nation's Promise' and is set against the backdrop of India's evacuation operations. It is inspired by Operation Ganga, the mission launched by the Indian government to evacuate Indian citizens, including thousands of students, who were stranded in Ukraine following the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war.

The film is expected to portray some of the challenging operations undertaken to bring Indian citizens back home, while exploring the people and missions behind the large-scale evacuation effort.

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Operation Ganga's Technical Crew

The upcoming film also boasts an extraordinarily talented technical team. Miroslaw Kuba Brozek, known for his work on Pushpa and Pushpa 2, is handling the camera. Rajeevan is on board as production designer.

Sea Young Oh, known for Dhurandhar and Kill, is the action choreographer. Shashwat Sachdev will compose the music. Squadron Leader Varlin Panwar serves as the military advisor, bringing experience from projects including Safed Sagar, Border 2 and Fighter, while VFX supervisor K V Sanjit will oversee the visual effects.

The team also includes editor Shameer Mohammed and sound designer Bishwadeep Chatterjee, credited for Dhurandhar, Uri: The Surgical Strike, 3 Idiots and Padmaavat. Melvy J is the costume director, with Ronex Xavier handling makeup and Rinny Divakar serving as production controller.

Produced by Gokulam Gopalan under the banner of Sree Gokulam Movies, Operation Ganga has Baiju Gopalan and V C Praveen as co-producers and Krishnamoorthy as executive producer.

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