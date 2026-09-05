I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 2: Dulquer Salmaan Film Witnesses A Decline In Earnings

I'm Game continues its theatrical run, with audiences showing interest across multiple language versions. The film has recorded another day of box-office activity across India and overseas markets.

I'm Game Day 2 Box Office Collection

On Day 2, I'm Game earned Rs 4.90 crore net in India from 3,145 shows. This takes its total India net collection to Rs 10.30 crore, while the India gross collection stands at Rs 12.05 crore.

According to the latest Sacnilk data, the film added Rs 3.00 crore from overseas markets on its second day. Its total overseas gross has reached Rs 7.50 crore, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 19.55 crore.

The Day 2 India net collection of Rs 4.90 crore was 9.3% lower than the Rs 5.40 crore earned on Day 1.

The Malayalam version earned Rs 3.15 crore from 1,506 shows at 51% occupancy. Tamil collected Rs 0.87 crore from 752 shows, while Telugu earned Rs 0.80 crore from 669 shows. The Hindi version added Rs 0.08 crore from 218 shows.

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I'm Game Day-Wise Box Office Report

Based on Sacnilk data, I'm Game opened with Rs 5.40 crore net in India on its first day, Thursday. The film was screened across 2,727 shows and recorded 42.8% overall occupancy.

On Friday, Day 2, the film's India net collection stood at Rs 4.90 crore. The number of shows increased to 3,145, while overall occupancy dropped to 37.0%.

About I'm Game

Directed by Nahas Hidhayath, I'm Game is a fantasy thriller starring Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese, Samyuktha Viswanathan, Kathir, Vinay Forrt and Parth Tiwari. Produced by Wayfarer Films, the film was released in theatres on September 3, 2026, in Malayalam, Tamil, Telugu and Hindi.

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