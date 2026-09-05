Dahi Handi Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Killed, Over 30 Injured In Mumbai

A seven-year-old boy died after a brick column collapsed during a local Dahi Handi celebration in Malad West on Saturday, while 32 Govindas sustained injuries in separate incidents across Mumbai, according to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

The fatal incident was reported around 3.01 pm at Ekta Welfare Society in Chikuwadi, Malvani, off Marve Road.

According to the BMC, children were celebrating Dahi Handi on their own when a rope tied to a tree and a ground-floor brick column was used to suspend the handi.

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While the children were attempting to break the handi, the brick column collapsed, hitting a seven-year-old boy, identified as Rudra Kadam, and causing severe head injuries.

The boy was immediately rushed to Malvani General Hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead, the BMC said.

Ward staff and police personnel were mobilised following the incident.

Meanwhile, BMC data on injuries sustained by Govindas during Dahi Handi celebrations showed that 32 people had been injured across Mumbai as of 3 pm on Saturday.

Of these, 29 injured Govindas were reported from civic hospitals, with four still undergoing treatment and 25 having been discharged.

Two injured persons were treated at ES hospitals and discharged, while one person was treated at a WS hospital and subsequently discharged.

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Overall, four injured Govindas remained under treatment, while 28 had been discharged from hospitals, according to the civic body's latest update.

The BMC said no other untoward incident had been reported in connection with the festival as of 3 pm.

Dahi Handi is celebrated across Maharashtra during Janmashtami, with participants forming human pyramids to break earthen pots suspended several metres above the ground.

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