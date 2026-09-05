WhatsApp Introduces Third-Party AI Agents On Android: How The Feature Works

WhatsApp is reportedly rolling out support for third-party AI agents on Android, enabling users to connect external artificial intelligence services and interact with them through dedicated chats within the messaging platform.

The feature is being gradually introduced to a limited number of users in select countries, with wider availability expected to depend on the ongoing rollout. The functionality was spotted in WhatsApp beta versions by WhatsApp tracker WABetaInfo

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Users can reportedly access a new Agents section through WhatsApp Settings and connect external AI services using individual API keys. Each AI agent gets its own dedicated chat, similar to a conversation with another contact or automated service. Users can also configure an agent by assigning it a name and profile photo.

WhatsApp currently allows users to connect up to five third-party AI agents. Once the limit is reached, an existing agent must be disconnected before another can be added. Connected agents can be managed, configured or removed through the app's settings.

The feature also comes with important privacy considerations. According to WhatsApp's Help Centre, third-party AI agents can access only the information users choose to share with them. They cannot access personal WhatsApp conversations, contact lists or chats with other AI agents.

However, conversations with third-party AI agents are not protected by WhatsApp's end-to-end encryption. Messages sent to these services may be received, processed and stored in unencrypted form by the companies operating the agents, depending on their own data policies.

WhatsApp also makes clear that these AI agents are independent services and are not owned, operated, controlled, verified or endorsed by the company. Users are therefore advised to review the terms and privacy policies of individual AI providers before sharing information.

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The move comes as Meta expands AI capabilities across WhatsApp. The company has also introduced business-focused AI tools designed to help companies answer customer queries, recommend products, book appointments and support sales.

For users, the integration could offer access to multiple AI-powered services without requiring them to switch between different apps. However, access will depend on the availability of individual providers, the market rollout and WhatsApp's policies.

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