Telangana CM Urges TCS' HyperVault To Launch Hyderabad AI Data Centre By June 2028

Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday urged TCS' HyperVault to inaugurate its AI Data Centre in Hyderabad by June 2, 2028.

"Our state formation day is June 2. Ground breaking to inauguration, there are 21 months from today. We want to inaugurate your AI data centre on June 2, 2028," he said.

He assured the company of giving all required sanctions.

HyperVault, a subsidiary of Tata Consultancy Services (TCS), on Saturday announced that it has secured 264 acres of land in Hyderabad to develop a large-scale artificial intelligence data centre campus with a total investment outlay of up to Rs 70,000 crore.

The purpose-built facility, which will have a capacity of up to 1 Gigawatt (GW), is designed to support frontier AI companies and hyperscalers with high-density, liquid-cooled computer infrastructure on a global scale.

Speaking on the occassion, Reddy said it is a very happy moment.

"Bharat Future City's reality. My dream has come true. This is one of the largest investment in AI data and in Future City (being developed by state government on Hyderabad outskirts). Today TCS and HyperVault announced investment of Rs 70,000 crore and the project is estimated to create 7,000 jobs," he said.

He urged the company to make investment of Rs 1 lakh crore and assured that the government would extend necessary support to the company for its requirements.

Reddy said the state government aims to achieve a USD one trillion economy by 2034 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047.

Telangana contributes five per cent to national GDP and the state government wants to contribute more, he said.

"I want to contribute 10 per cent GDP of this country. I need your (companies) support. I need support from TCS and many other Fortune 500 companies to reach USD one trillion economy by 2034 and a USD three trillion economy by 2047", Reddy said.

He said there is discussion that AI is going to replace many engineers, but AI cannot replace blue-collar jobs.

The government, he said established Young India Skills University.

The Telangana CM further sought to assure the companies that their investment is safe and (will generate) profit.

He said the government has improved policies and that there is no policy paralysis in the state.

The government wants to attract investment, he said adding Telangana is not competing with other states like Karnataka, Tamil Nadu or Andhra Pradesh.

"Our role models are China, Germany, Japan, South Korea and Singapore. We want to compete with them and not with neighbouring states," Reddy added.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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