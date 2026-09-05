Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Saudi Pro League Match Online?

Saudi Pro League leaders Al-Nassr travel to Jeddah to take on Al-Ittihad in a blockbuster clash on Saturday. This fixture carries extra weight given the two clubs' historical rivalry.

Al-Nassr enter this fixture in red-hot form under new head coach Ange Postecoglou, who took charge on a two-year deal this July after being sacked by both Tottenham Hotspur (despite winning the 2025 Europa League) and Nottingham Forest last season.

Under him, Al-Nassr have made a flawless start to the 2026-27 season, winning all four of their opening league matches and sitting top of the table with 12 points.

Al-Nassr star player Cristiano Ronaldo continues to lead the line for Al-Nassr, having scored two goals in three league appearances so far this season, including the match-winner in a dramatic 3-2 comeback victory over Al-Ettifaq. The 41-year-old was also on the scoresheet in Al-Nassr's 2-1 win over Al-Taawoun, netting after a deft pull-back from Sadio Mané.

On the other hand, Al-Ittihad have been placed fifth in the standings, having won two and drawn two of the four games they have played.

Venue, Match Timing

The Al-Ittihad vs Al-Nassr league match in the Saudi Pro League is scheduled to be played at Aminma Bank Stadium at King Abdullah Sport City Stadium from 11:30 p.m. Indian Standard Time on Saturday.

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Predicted Lineups

Al-Ittihad (Probable XI): Predrag Rajković (GK); Danilo Pereira, Dion Lopy, Hasan Kadesh, Ahmed Al-Julaydan, Houssem Aouar, Marwan Al-Sahafi, Mukhtar Ali, Youssef En-Nesyri, Faris Abdi, Steven Bergwijn

Al-Nassr (Probable XI): Nawaf Al-Aqidi (GK); Ayman Yahya, Iñigo Martínez, Mohamed Simakan, Ângelo; Marcelo Brozovic, Abdullah Al-Khaibari; Kingsley Coman, João Félix, Sadio Mané; Cristiano Ronaldo

How To Watch Live Telecast?

There is currently no confirmed Indian television channel listed for this particular fixture.

How To Watch Live Streaming?

The match can be streamed live on the FanCode app and website in India.

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