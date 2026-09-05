Toxic Box Office Collection Day 11: Yash Starrer Witnesses A Slowdown In Its Second Week At Theatres

Toxic continues its second-week run at the box office, with its latest numbers reflecting a slowdown in daily earnings.

Toxic Day 11 Box Office Collection

On Day 11, Toxic collected Rs 1.06 crore net in India from 1,409 shows. Its India net total has reached Rs 242.11 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 289.00 crore.

According to Sacnilk data, the film recorded 24.1% occupancy on Day 11, compared to 22.5% on Day 10. The final Day 11 collection is yet to be reported.

The Kannada version earned Rs 0.62 crore from 495 shows at 26% occupancy, while Hindi collected Rs 0.44 crore from 914 shows at 23% occupancy, the report stated.

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Toxic Week 1 Box Office Collection

Based on Sacnilk data, Toxic had a strong opening, earning Rs 101.10 crore net on Day 1 from 24,579 shows at 56.1% occupancy. It then collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23.00 crore on Day 5. The film added Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. The film's Week 1 India net collection stood at Rs 239.30 crore.

In its second week, Toxic earned Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9. The film then collected Rs 1.75 crore on Day 10, followed by Rs 1.06 crore on Day 11 so far.

About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The story follows a gangster and explores themes of crime, violence, loyalty, morality and redemption.

Yash stars in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The cast also features Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

The film was released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Aug. 26, 2026.

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