Putin Orders 3-Day Halt To Kyiv Strikes As Witkoff, Kushner Arrive In Moscow

Russian President Vladimir Putin has ordered a three-day halt to strikes on Kyiv, beginning Saturday, as US special representatives Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner arrived in Moscow for talks aimed at reviving efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Putin is scheduled to meet Witkoff and Kushner on Saturday, with the talks potentially running for a considerable length of time, Russian state media reported.

The US delegation arrived in Moscow on Saturday, with Russian presidential envoy Kirill Dmitriev meeting the two American representatives. A motorcade carrying Witkoff, Kushner and Dmitriev was later seen leaving the government airport for the city.

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Dmitriev, who has taken part in earlier meetings between Putin and US representatives, has remained involved in contacts between Moscow and Washington.

The visit follows US President Donald Trump's announcement on Friday that Washington has a fresh proposal aimed at ending the war, which has now entered its fifth year.

Trump did not disclose details of the proposal but said Witkoff and Kushner had been sent to assess whether meaningful progress could be made.

"We have an idea for peace," Trump said, adding that there was a "good chance" something could be achieved.

Putin Orders Pause In Kyiv Strikes

The Kremlin's decision to temporarily halt strikes on Kyiv comes after Ukraine had sought a pause in air attacks to facilitate the US delegation's visit.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had said Kyiv would ensure the safe passage of the American negotiators and urged Moscow to reciprocate.

Zelenskyy said Ukraine would not carry out air strikes during the period required for the talks and related logistical arrangements, calling on Russia to do the same.

Peskov also said the Kremlin had received a notification from Ukraine regarding the proposed ceasefire arrangement.

What Is At Stake In US-Russia Talks?

The latest diplomatic initiative comes after previous negotiations made little progress, while fighting has continued along the front lines.

Russia has maintained demands that Ukraine give up territory in four regions claimed by Moscow and abandon its ambition to join NATO. The Kremlin has described its position on these issues as firm.

ALSO READ: US Envoys Arrive In Moscow With Proposal To End War In Ukraine

At the same time, both sides have stepped up long-range attacks on targets deep inside each other's territory.

The meeting between Putin, Witkoff and Kushner could offer a fresh test of Washington's latest peace initiative. The US envoys are also expected to engage with Ukrainian officials after their Moscow talks.

The key question now is whether the latest diplomatic push can narrow the gap between Moscow and Kyiv and create a pathway towards substantive peace negotiations.

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