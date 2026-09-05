iPhone 18 Pro Could Get A20 Pro Chip, Major Camera Upgrades: What To Expect

Apple's September event 9 is shaping up to be a major date on the calendar, with the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max expected to headline the event. Reports have also suggested that Apple could use the event to unveil its first foldable iPhone, although the company has confirmed only the date and has not announced product names, specifications or pricing.

Leaks and analyst estimates, however, have offered a detailed picture of what could be on the way.

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Expected India Price

Pricing could be one of the biggest talking points this year, with reports suggesting the iPhone 18 Pro lineup may see an increase over last year's models amid rising component and memory costs.

Current estimates put the iPhone 18 Pro at around Rs 1.34 lakh in India, while the Pro Max could be priced between Rs 1.55 lakh and Rs 1.70 lakh, depending on the storage variant. Apple has not confirmed any of these figures.

Display And Design

Screen sizes are not expected to change significantly, with the Pro tipped to feature a 6.3-inch OLED display and the Pro Max a 6.9-inch panel. Both models are expected to support a 120Hz refresh rate.

On the design front, rumours point to a smaller Dynamic Island. Some reports have also suggested that Face ID components could eventually move beneath the display, although that detail remains unverified. Rumoured colour options include Sky Blue, Burgundy and Pure Black.

Camera Improvements

The cameras are also expected to receive significant upgrades. The Pro models could feature three 48-megapixel rear cameras alongside an upgraded 24-megapixel front camera.

One of the more notable rumoured additions is a variable-aperture main camera, which could adjust the amount of light entering the lens depending on shooting conditions. Some reports suggest the feature may be exclusive to the Pro Max.

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Chip And The First Foldable iPhone

Under the hood, the lineup is expected to run on Apple's new A20 Pro chip, reportedly built on a 2nm process, alongside up to 12GB of RAM and Apple's in-house C2 modem. The upgrades could improve performance, graphics capabilities and power efficiency.

Apple is also widely expected to eventually introduce its first foldable iPhone. The device is rumoured to feature a book-style design with a large inner display and could be positioned as the company's most premium iPhone yet.

More clarity on the lineup, specifications, pricing and availability is expected when Apple holds its September 9 event.

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