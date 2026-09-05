Could iPhone Ultra Cost Up To Rs 2.84 Lakh? Here's What We Know

Apple's rumoured first foldable iPhone has received a more specific price estimate, and it could be significantly more expensive than the company's current flagship smartphones.

The device, reportedly expected to launch as the iPhone Ultra, could start at $2,099, or roughly Rs 1.98 lakh. Higher configurations could cost around $2,299, or approximately Rs 2.17 lakh, while the top storage variant could potentially cross $3,000, or about Rs 2.83 lakh.

That would put Apple's foldable well above the iPhone 17 Pro Max, which starts at $1,199 in the US.

Display And Design

The foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 5.5-inch OLED cover display and a larger 7.8-inch OLED screen when unfolded. The internal display could support ProMotion technology with a refresh rate of up to 120Hz.

Apple is also reportedly focusing on a slim design and reducing the visibility of the crease on the foldable display.

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Chip, Memory And Storage

The device could be powered by Apple's A20 Pro chip, reportedly built using TSMC's 2nm process.

It is also tipped to feature 12GB of RAM, with storage options ranging from 256GB to 2TB.

Cameras And Touch ID's Possible Return

On the camera front, the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 24-megapixel front camera and two 48-megapixel rear cameras, including a wide and an ultra-wide sensor.

Another notable change could be the return of Touch ID. Reports suggest Apple may use a capacitive fingerprint sensor instead of Face ID on the foldable device.

Foldables Remain A Small Market

Apple's entry into the foldable smartphone segment is expected to come as the category remains a relatively small part of the global smartphone market.

Foldable smartphones are projected to account for around 2% of global smartphone sales in 2026, meaning Apple's first-generation foldable could initially have limited volumes compared with its mainstream iPhone lineup.

What Else Is Coming This Fall

Apple is also expected to unveil the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max alongside its foldable model this autumn, while the standard iPhone 18 models could arrive in early 2027.

The three autumn models are tipped to use the A20 Pro chip and bring upgrades to cooling, displays, cameras and battery capacity. The Pro variants could additionally feature a mechanical variable aperture camera, which would allow the lens to physically adjust the amount of light entering it.

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Pricing across the wider iPhone 18 lineup could also rise as memory costs increase. TrendForce estimates that prices could increase by around 10% to 20%, with memory costs for a 256GB Pro model projected to be nearly 400% higher in the third quarter of 2026 than a year earlier.

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