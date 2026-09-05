Amazon Engineer Shardendu Tiwari Leaves Lucrative Job To Join Indian Army

Lucknow-born Shardendu Tiwari chose the Indian Army over a lucrative corporate career, leaving behind his job as a Cloud Engineer at Amazon and a subsequent selection by Airbus to pursue his long-held dream of wearing the uniform.

Army Training Command, Indian army in a post on X said that Shardenu Tiwari comes from a family with a strong military connection. His father, an Army Service Corps veteran, served for 36 years and retired as an Honorary Captain.

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A bright student from Kendriya Vidyalaya and PEC Chandigarh, Tiwari built a successful career in the technology sector before deciding to take a different path.

According to a post by the Army Training Command, Indian Army, on X, his desire to follow in his father's footsteps remained stronger than the corporate success he had achieved.

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At the Officers Training Academy (OTA), Gaya, Tiwari's grit and leadership qualities earned him the prestigious appointment of Senior Under Officer (SUO), the Army Training Command said.

Indian army said that his journey from a high-paying technology career to military training reflects his decision to prioritise his ambition of serving the country in uniform.

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