Toxic Box Office Collection Day 10: Yash Starrer Sees 58.8% Drop In Earnings

Toxic continues its theatrical run as it enters its second week, with the latest box-office update showing a decline in its daily earnings.

Toxic Day 10 Box Office Collection

On Day 10, Toxic earned Rs 1.75 crore net in India from 2,253 shows. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 241.05 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 287.75 crore.

According to Sacnilk data, the film collected Rs 0.50 crore from overseas markets on its 10th day, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 43.25 crore and worldwide gross to Rs 331.00 crore. The Day 10 collection dropped by 58.8% compared to Day 9.

The Hindi and Kannada versions each earned Rs 0.85 crore. Hindi recorded 23% occupancy from 1,501 shows, while Kannada had 22% occupancy across 642 shows. The Tamil version collected Rs 0.01 crore from 33 shows, and Telugu earned Rs 0.04 crore from 77 shows.

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Toxic Week 1 Box Office Collection

Sacnilk reports that Toxic had a strong start at the box office, opening with Rs 101.10 crore on Day 1. It then collected Rs 37.65 crore on Day 2, Rs 27.20 crore on Day 3, Rs 25.15 crore on Day 4 and Rs 23.00 crore on Day 5.

The film earned Rs 7.65 crore on Day 6 and Rs 7.85 crore on Day 7. It added Rs 5.45 crore on Day 8 and Rs 4.25 crore on Day 9. Its first-week India net collection stood at Rs 239.30 crore.

About The Film

Directed by Geetu Mohandas, Toxic: A Fairy Tale for Grown-Ups is an action thriller set in post-independence Goa. The story follows a gangster and explores themes of crime, violence, loyalty, morality and redemption.

Yash stars in the lead role alongside Kiara Advani, Nayanthara, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria and Rukmini Vasanth. The cast also features Akshay Oberoi and Sudev Nair.

The film was released in Kannada, English, Hindi, Telugu, Tamil and Malayalam on Aug. 26, 2026.

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