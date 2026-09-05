Adani Defence Signs Five-Year Deal With Indo-Russian Rifles To Supply Ammunition For AK-203

Adani Defence & Aerospace has signed a five-year agreement with Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL), an India-Russia joint venture that manufactures AK-203 rifles in the country, to provide domestically produced 7.62x39 mm ammunition for the programme, the company said on Saturday, September 5.

The agreement aims to bring together AK-203 rifle production by IRRPL and ammunition production by Adani Defence & Aerospace, building an integrated supply chain in India.

According to the agreement, Adani Defence & Aerospace will supply 7.62x39 mm ammunition for the AK-203 for five years. The agreement seeks to ensure a domestic supply of ammunition for the programme and help to maintain a steady flow of supplies during the five-year contract.

Incorporated in 2019 under an India-Russia intergovernmental agreement, IRRPL was set up to manufacture AK-203 assault rifles for the Indian Armed Forces.

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IRRPL's manufacturing plant is located in Korwa, Amethi district, Uttar Pradesh. The joint venture has Indian shareholders Advanced Weapons and Equipment India Limited and Munitions India Limited, along with Russian shareholders Concern Kalashnikov and Rosoboronexport.

The Ministry of Defence has identified IRRPL as the joint venture established for indigenous production of the AK-203. A contract for 6,01,427 AK-203 rifles was signed with IRRPL in December 2021, with the rifles to be produced at Korwa.

Adani Defence & Aerospace has established manufacturing capabilities for small-calibre ammunition in India, including a facility in Kanpur with production capacity for small-calibre ammunition.

The agreement also aims to strengthen domestic capabilities across the small-arms supply chain and support the Aatmanirbhar Bharat objective in defence manufacturing.

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