Apple iPhone Sept 2026 Event: 3 Last-Minute Rumours You Need To Know

With Apple's September event less than a week away, the rumour mill hasn't slowed down. While reports have offered a broad picture of the expected iPhone lineup and other announcements, smaller details around pricing, colours and specifications are still emerging. Here are three of the more notable last-minute rumours ahead of the September 9 show.

Case Leaks Offer Design Clues, But The Base iPhone 18 Is Missing

Several third-party accessory makers posted case renders this week for the iPhone 18 Pro, Pro Max and Ultra. While the renders aren't official images, they offer clues about the expected shape and size of the devices.

For the Ultra, the designs appear to line up with earlier rumours of a compact, horizontally oriented foldable with two rear cameras.

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The case leaks also showed four colours for the Pro and Pro Max — deep burgundy, light gray, black and misty blue — which reportedly align with previous reports.

Notably absent were case renders for the standard iPhone 18, adding to speculation that Apple could hold off on launching that model until next spring, potentially giving the Pro and Ultra devices more prominence this fall.

New Clues On iPhone Ultra Pricing

Pricing remains one of the biggest questions, particularly for the Ultra, which has no direct predecessor for comparison.

A tipster on X, citing Vodafone Australia listings, suggested a retail price of around $2,600 after conversion from local currency. That figure roughly matches a separate estimate of about $2,550 from research firm IDC.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, meanwhile, said in a recent interview that he expects the phone to start at a minimum of $2,000.

The final price remains unclear, but the various estimates point to the possibility of the Ultra becoming one of Apple's most expensive iPhones yet.

Gurman Details Specs And Timing

The same Gurman interview also touched on the expected hardware specifications, largely reinforcing earlier rumours of a 5.5-inch outer display paired with a 7.8-inch inner screen.

He also reportedly confirmed MagSafe support, addressing a lingering question around the foldable's features. Gurman compared the phone's hinge to those used on recent Samsung foldables, suggesting the crease may not disappear entirely but could be relatively subtle.

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Perhaps the most notable detail concerned timing. According to Gurman, buyers may not have to wait long after the September 9 reveal, with the launch expected just a few weeks later.

That would place the Ultra's availability relatively close to the expected rollout of the Pro and Pro Max models, pushing back against earlier speculation that the foldable could face a longer delay because of rising manufacturing costs.

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