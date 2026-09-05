Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 2: Pankaj Tripathi Starrer Continues Its Run On Second Day

Mirzapur: The Movie enters its second day at the box office, with the Pankaj Tripathi-starrer looking to build on its opening-day performance.

Mirzapur The Movie Day 2 Box Office Collection

On Day 2, Mirzapur The Movie recorded Rs 12.80 crore net in India from 8,112 shows. The collection is currently live, and the final Day 2 figures are yet to be reported.

According to the latest tracking data from Sacnilk, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 38.55 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 46.00 crore so far. The final India collection is still awaited.

The Hindi version contributed the majority of the film's Day 2 earnings. It collected Rs 12.69 crore so far from 7,987 shows, recording 41% occupancy.

Meanwhile, the Telugu version earned Rs 0.11 crore from 125 shows at 24% occupancy, the report stated.

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Mirzapur The Movie Day-Wise Performance

Based on Sacnilk data, Mirzapur The Movie earned Rs 25.75 crore net on Day 1 from 11,135 shows, recording 42.7% occupancy. On Day 2, the film has so far collected Rs 12.80 crore net from 8,112 shows, with 40.7% overall occupancy.

About Mirzapur: The Movie

Mirzapur: The Movie is a 2026 Indian Hindi-language action crime thriller based on the popular Amazon Prime Video series Mirzapur. The film brings the franchise to the big screen and features several familiar characters from the series. It was released in theatres on September 4, 2026, in Hindi and Telugu.

Plot And Premise

The battle for Mirzapur's throne intensifies as old enemies return and new threats emerge. With several contenders seeking control of the city's violent underworld, the story explores shifting alliances, rivalries and revenge. Guddu Pandit remains determined to strengthen his position, while Kaleen Bhaiya continues to play a key role in the fight for supremacy.

Cast And Crew

The film features Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, Jitendra Kumar and Ravi Kishan in prominent roles. Abhishek Banerjee, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi and Shriya Pilgaonkar are also part of the cast.

The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh and written by Puneet Krishna. It is produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani under Excel Entertainment, in association with Amazon MGM Studios.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur: The Movie Box Office Collection Day 1: Pankaj Tripathi Film Begins Its Big-Screen Journey On A Strong Note

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