Hanuman Ansh Box Office Collection Day 29: Film Records A Drop After Previous Day's Strong Earnings

Hanuman Ansh has recorded a growth in its Day 29 box office collection, despite entering its fifth week in theatres.

Day 29 Collection

According to Sacnilk, on its 29th day, Hanuman Ansh earned Rs 10.00 crore net in India from 5,055 shows. With this, the film's total India net collection has reached Rs 82.88 crore, while its India gross collection stands at Rs 97.77 crore.

The Day 29 collection was lower than the previous day's figure. The film had earned Rs 11.00 crore on Day 28, meaning its latest collection registered a 9.1% drop.

On Day 29, the film recorded 52.46% overall occupancy for its Hindi 2D version, with 25.62% morning, 62.00% afternoon, 64.23% evening and 58.00%night occupancy. The film's India net total stands at Rs 82.88 crore, the report stated.

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Box Office Performance

The film collected Rs 0.10 crore on Day 1, Rs 0.20 crore on Day 2 and Rs 0.30 crore on Day 3, taking its Week 1 collection to Rs 1.08 crore.

In Week 2, as per Sacnilk data, the film earned Rs 0.04 crore on Day 8, Rs 0.08 crore each on Days 9 and 10, and Rs 0.05 crore each from Days 11 to 14, taking the Week 2 collection to Rs 0.40 crore

The film then saw a significant jump in Week 3, collecting Rs 10.40 crore.

In Week 4, Hanuman Ansh collected Rs 6.25 crore on Day 22, Rs 9.25 crore on Day 23 and Rs 12.75 crore on Day 24. It then earned Rs 5.50 crore on Day 25, Rs 8.50 crore on Day 26, Rs 7.75 crore on Day 27 and Rs 11.00 crore on Day 28. The film's total collection for Week 4 stood at Rs 61.00 crore, the report stated.

About Hanuman Ansh

Written and directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, Hanuman Ansh is a spiritual drama inspired by the life and teachings of Neem Karoli Baba, popularly known as Maharaj Ji. Shobhinaw Satyaa plays Neem Karoli Baba, while Vihaan Shedge portrays Maharaj Ji at another stage of the story.

The cast also includes Chandan Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil K Rastogi and Gulshan Pandey. The film was released in India on Aug. 7, 2026.

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