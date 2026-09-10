Five Stocks To Buy Today: Paytm, Swiggy, MRPL, And More — Sept 10

Market experts have recommended five stocks for investors to consider, including MRPL, Paytm, Tata Communications, Swiggy and Pine Labs. The suggested trades come with defined entry levels, price targets and stop-loss limits.

Mangalore Refinery and Petrochemicals Ltd. (MRPL) (CMP: Rs 184.00)

Sachin Janardan Sarvade, Market Expert, has recommended buying MRPL shares in the range of Rs 180 to Rs 185. He has set a target price of Rs 240, while advising traders to maintain a stop loss at Rs 159.

One 97 Communications Ltd. (Paytm)

Sarvade has also issued a buy recommendation on Paytm, advising investors to enter the stock between Rs 1,730 and Rs 1,751. He has placed the target at Rs 2,100 and suggested a stop loss of Rs 1,589.

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Tata Communications Ltd. (CMP: Rs 1,766.00)

Gaurav Sharma, Associate Vice-President and Head of Research at Globe Capital, has recommended buying Tata Communications shares at the current market price of Rs 1,766. Sharma expects the stock to reach Rs 1,865. He has advised traders to keep a stop loss at Rs 1,730.

Swiggy Ltd. (CMP: Rs 283.20)

VLA Ambala, SEBI-registered Research Analyst and Founder of SMT Stock Market, has recommended buying Swiggy shares at Rs 280. Ambala has set two target prices of Rs 295 and Rs 320, with a stop loss at Rs 265.

Pine Labs Ltd. (CMP: Rs 175.05)

Ambala has also recommended buying Pine Labs shares at Rs 175. The stock has been given near-term targets of Rs 195 and Rs 210. Traders have been advised to maintain a stop loss at Rs 145.

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Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed by the investment advisers on NDTV Profit are of their own and not of NDTV Profit. NDTV Profit advises users to consult with their own financial or investment adviser before taking any investment decision.

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