Hong Kong vs UAE Live Streaming & Score: When And Where To Watch ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 2nd Semi-Final

Hong Kong vs UAE Latest Updates: Toss, Playing XI And Score

United Arab Emirates have won the toss and have opted to field.

United Arab Emirates (Playing XI): Tanish Suri, Adeeb Usmani(w), Harpreet Singh Bhatia(c), Akshdeep Nath, Rahul Chopra, Sohaib Khan, Aayan Afzal Khan, Khuzaima Tanveer, Ibrar Ahmad, Haider Ali, Muhammad Mohsin

Hong Kong, China (Playing XI): Zeeshan Ali(w), Anshuman Rath, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Yasim Murtaza(c), Ehsan Khan, Babar Hayat, Ateeq Iqbal, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif

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UAE vs HK Live Score ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026:

Hong Kong were 42/4 after 13 overs. Catch the latest updated scorecard on the official ACC website here.

UAE and Hong Kong will lock horns in the second semi-final of the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 on September 10. As the tournament enters its decisive stage, there is little room for error for either team. The winner will book a place in Saturday's final, while the loser will be eliminated from the tournament.

Hong Kong vs UAE 2nd Semi-Final: Date And Time

The 2nd Semi-Final of ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 between Hong Kong and UAE will be played on Sept. 10 at 7 a.m. IST.

Hong Kong vs UAE 2nd Semi-Final: Venue

The 2nd Semi-Final of ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 between Hong Kong and UAE will be played at YSD UKM Oval in Malaysia.

Hong Kong vs UAE 2nd Semi-Final: Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Hong Kong vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 semi-final live on the FanCode app and website.

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Hong Kong vs UAE 2nd Semi-Final: Live Telecast In India

The live telecast of the 2nd Semi-Final of ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 between Hong Kong and UAE will not be available in India.

Hong Kong: Road To The Semi-Finals

Hong Kong finished third in the Group A points table, recording two wins and one defeat in three matches. Anshuman Rath has emerged as Hong Kong's leading run-scorer in the ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026, with 113 runs to his name. Yasim Murtaza has been their standout performer with the ball, picking up seven wickets so far.

United Arab Emirates: Road To The Semi-Finals

UAE, meanwhile, have won all four of their matches in the tournament. Their latest win came against Oman, in a rematch of the 2024 final. UAE currently sit at the top of the Group B points table and will look to carry their unbeaten run into the knockout stage and secure a place in the final.

Hong Kong vs UAE ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads

UAE: Harpreet Singh Bhatia (c), Aayan Afzal Khan, Adeeb Usmani, Akshdeep Nath, Aryansh Sharma, Haider Ali, Ibrar Ahmed, Khuzaima Bin Tanveer, Mohsin Khan, Muhammad Jawadullah, Muhammad Shahdad, Rahul Chopra, Sohaib Khan and Tanish Suri.

Hong Kong, China: Yasim Murtaza (c), Babar Hayat, Anshuman Rath, Ateeq Iqbal, Ayush Shukla, Ehsan Khan, Hassan Khan, Kalhan Challu, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Ghazanfar Mohammad, Nasrulla Rana, Shahid Wasif, Zeeshan Ali

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