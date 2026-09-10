Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming & Score: When And Where To Watch ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 1st Semi-Final

Nepal vs Oman Latest Updates: Toss, Playing XI And Score

Oman have won the toss and have opted to field.

Nepal (Playing XI): Dev Khanal, Aasif Sheikh(w), Ishan Pandey, Rohit Paudel, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulshan Jha, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane(c), Sher Malla, Lalit Rajbanshi, Basir Ahamad

Oman (Playing XI): Jatinder Singh, Karan Sonavale, Mujibur Ali, Hasnain Ul Wahab, Jay Odedra, Hammad Mirza, Jiten Ramanandi, Vinayak Shukla(w/c), Hassnain Shah, Shakeel Ahmed, Muhammed Imran

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NEP vs OMA Live Score ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026:

Nepal were 37/4 after 12 overs. Catch the latest updated scorecard on the official ACC website here.

The ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 enters its decisive phase on Thursday, with Nepal and Oman set to square off in the first semi-final at Bayuemas Oval. A place in Saturday's final awaits the winner of the high-stakes clash in Malaysia, with both teams arriving at the knockout stage in contrasting form.

Nepal vs Oman ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Date And Time

The 1st Semi-Final of ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 between Nepal and Oman will be played on Sept. 10 at 7 a.m. IST.

Nepal vs Oman ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Venue

The 1st Semi-Final between Nepal and Oman will be played at Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Nepal vs Oman Live Streaming In India

Fans in India can watch the Nepal vs Oman match live on the FanCode app and website.

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Nepal vs Oman Live Telecast In India

The live telecast of the 1st Semi-Final of ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026 between Nepal and Oman will not be available in India.

Nepal: Road To The Semi-Finals

Nepal secured top spot in Group A to book their place in the semi-finals, producing a strong campaign marked by disciplined bowling and measured decision-making. Sandeep Lamichhane's team opened the tournament with three convincing wins against Bahrain, Malaysia and Saudi Arabia.

Their unbeaten run was ended in the final group game, when Hong Kong edged them out by 15 runs despite Ishan Pandey's impressive 90. The Group A winners now head into the semi-finals as one of the tournament's leading contenders.

Oman: Road To The Semi-Finals

Oman took a less straightforward route into the semi-finals, finishing second in Group B after a campaign of contrasting results. They began with a commanding 131-run victory over Singapore before producing a mix of strong and inconsistent performances.

A five-wicket win over Qatar stood out amid losses to Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates. The 49-run defeat by the UAE on Tuesday highlighted concerns around Oman's top order, though they remain a side capable of causing problems when the stakes rise.

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Nepal vs Oman ACC Men's Premier Cup 2026: Squads

Nepal: Sandeep Lamichhane (c), Lalit Rajbanshi, Karan KC, Dipendra Singh Airee, Ishan Pandey, Aasif Sheikh (wk), Rohit Paudel, Sundeep Jora, Sher Malla, Hemant Dhami, Dev Khanal, Arjun Kumal, Gulshan Jha, Basir Ahamad.

Oman: Vinayak Shukla (c), Jatinder Singh, Hammad Mirza, Hasnain Wahab, Karan Sonavale, Wasim Ali, Shakeel Ahmad, Mujibur Ali, Jiten Ramanandi, Hassnain Ali Shah, Muhammed Imran, Shah Faisal, Jay Odedra, Nadeem Khan

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