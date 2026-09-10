Multiple US Aircraft Suffer Damage In Overnight Iranian Strikes On Jordan Air Base

Multiple American military aircraft were damaged in an Iranian missile attack on the Muwaffaq Salti Air Base in Jordan overnight Tuesday into Wednesday, CBS News reported, citing people with direct knowledge of the incident.

An A-10 Thunderbolt, widely known as the Warthog, was struck and left with a missing wing, while around eight F-15 fighter jets sustained light damage, CBS reporter Jennifer Jacobs said, adding that the F-15s were subsequently placed back into service.

No American casualties were reported from the strikes on the base, which hosts US forces alongside the Royal Jordanian Air Force.

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Jordan's military said its air defences had engaged 20 ballistic missiles fired from Iran, destroying 18 of them, while two landed in unpopulated areas without causing casualties.

Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) claimed it had targeted maintenance facilities, aircraft deployment areas and shelters at the base.

The attack came hours after the US military struck five Iranian oil tankers, with US Central Command (CENTCOM) confirming that American forces had destroyed four crude carriers in the Gulf of Oman and a fifth near Iran's Kharg Island oil hub in the Persian Gulf.

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The strikes on Jordan mark the latest escalation in a conflict that has drawn in US bases across the region since fighting between Washington and Tehran began in February.

US forces reportedly launched more than 30 Patriot interceptor missiles in defending against the overnight barrage, a scale of expenditure that has previously fuelled concerns among American officials over depleting stocks of Patriot and other precision munitions.

Muwaffaq Salti has repeatedly come under Iranian fire in recent months, having been targeted in earlier rounds of strikes since the war began. The base, located near Azraq east of Amman, is Jordan's principal fast-jet facility and a key node for US air operations in the region.

The renewed exchange comes even as US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that the war with Iran would end "immediately" after November's US midterm elections, while ruling out an imminent return to nuclear negotiations with Tehran.

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