Gold, Silver Prices See Marginal Rise: How Are Jewellery Stocks Performing Today?

Gold and silver prices edged higher in early trade on Thursday, Sept. 10, boosting investors' sentiment around most of the jewellery stocks. With PC Jeweller leading the gains, most of these stocks were trading in the green in the early hours of today's session.

On MCX, the October gold futures contract was trading at Rs 1,53,868 per 10 grams as of around 10:09 a.m. The contract gained Rs 105, or 0.07%, from the previous close of Rs 1,53,763.

The gold contract touched an intraday high of Rs 1,53,992 and a low of Rs 1,53,581 so far today.

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Silver went up to an intraday high of Rs 2,43,685 per kg. However, it remained a bit subdued later as the December silver futures contract was trading at Rs 2,43,250 per kg, down Rs 963, or 0.39%, from the previous close of Rs 2,44,213

Jewellery Stocks Mostly Trading in The Green

Among jewellery stocks, PC Jeweller has been the strongest performer so far with an uptick of 2.09%, which pushed the share price to Rs 14.16 apiece on NSE, from the previous close of Rs 13.87 per share. The stock had opened at Rs 13.95 and touched an intraday high of Rs 14.35 before paring gains marginally to Rs 14.16.

Kalyan Jewellers India was trading at Rs 614.72.0, up Rs 7.10, or 1.17%, from the previous close of Rs 607.60. The stock touched a high of Rs 616 and a low of Rs 603.50.

Thangamayil Jewellery gained 0.64% to Rs 5,151, rising Rs 33 from the previous close of Rs 5,118. The stock touched an intraday high of Rs 5,178.

Sky Gold and Diamonds Ltd. also gained close to 1%, with the share price rising to Rs 839.55 apiece on NSE, up from its previous close at Rs 832.2. However, the stock touched an intraday high of 843.9 so far in the day.

Meanwhile, Senco Gold was one jewellery stock that was trading lower. The stock was at Rs 352.35, down Rs 3.45, or 1%, from the previous close of Rs 355.80.

Overall, jewellery stocks showed a largely positive trend, with PC Jeweller recording the sharpest gain in early trade.

Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 10

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