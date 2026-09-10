Gold Rate Today: Check 24K, 22K Gold Prices In Mumbai, Delhi, Chennai, Kolkata, Bengaluru On September 10

Gold Rate Today: Gold price, as per Bullion.co.in, stood at Rs 1,54,290 per 10 grams while silver stood at Rs 2,44,020 per kg around 6.45 am on Thursday, Sept. 10, 2026.

Gold Price Today in India

The yellow metal stood at Rs 1,54,290 per 10gm in the early hours of Thursday, while 22K gold was at Rs 1,41,433 per 10gm. In the past week, 24K gold prices dipped by a little over 1.2%; however, they remained elevated over a year by around 41%

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Chennai reported the highest gold and silver prices today, while Delhi reported the lowest prices among the major Indian cities.

City-Wise Gold Rates

Here are 24K gold prices in major cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 1,54,010 per 10gm

Delhi: Rs 1,53,740 per 10gm

Chennai: Rs 1,54,450 per 10gm

Kolkata: Rs 1,53,800 per 10gm

Bengaluru: Rs 1,54,130 per 10gm

Hyderabad: Rs 1,54,250 per 10gm

In Mumbai, 22K gold was at Rs 1,41,176; Delhi price stood at Rs 1,40,928; Chennai at Rs 1,41,579; Kolkata at Rs 1,40,983; Bengaluru at Rs 1,41,286; and Hyderabad at Rs 1,41,396 per 10gm.

Also Read: Gold Spikes 3% After Fresh Poll Signals No Fed Rate Hike In 2026

Silver Price Today

Silver 999 fine price stood at Rs 2,44,020 per kg today, while silver 925 sterling was at Rs 2,25,719 per kg. Unlike gold, this white metal rose around 0.84% during the past week and remained up more than 95% over the past year.

City-Wise Silver Rates

Here are silver 999 fine prices in major metro cities based on the latest data:

Mumbai: Rs 2,43,580 per kg

Delhi: Rs 2,43,160 per kg

Chennai: Rs 2,44,280 per kg

Kolkata: Rs 2,43,250 per kg

Bengaluru: Rs 2,43,770 per kg

Hyderabad: Rs 2,43,960 per kg

Also Read: Gold Steadily Near $4,400 as Traders Assess Fed Rate-Hike Outlook

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