Mumbai's Iconic Gaiety Galaxy Shut For Screenings Over Licence Violation

Mumbai's iconic Gaiety Galaxy cinema in Bandra has been ordered to halt all screenings after police found that some of the licences and permits required to operate the theatre had not been renewed.

The Bandra Police have issued a notice directing the cinema to stop all shows with immediate effect. A case has also been registered at the Bandra Police Station in connection with the alleged violation, NDTV reported.

According to sources, the issue came to light during a police inquiry, which found that the cinema was operating without renewing certain mandatory permissions required for its continued functioning.

The action effectively brings all screenings at the well-known theatre to a halt until the required licences and permits are renewed and the authorities are satisfied with compliance.

The development has drawn attention to regulatory and safety requirements at the decades-old cinema, which is among Mumbai's best-known single-screen theatres. Located in Bandra, Gaiety Galaxy has been a prominent part of the city's cinema culture and has hosted screenings of major Hindi films over the years.

Police are understood to have taken a stricter view of the alleged lapses while examining the theatre's compliance with the permissions required for its operation.

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The cinema has also faced a major safety incident in the past. In 2015, a fire broke out at Gaiety Galaxy, raising concerns over fire safety and emergency preparedness at the premises. The incident had led to scrutiny of safety arrangements at the theatre.

The latest action by the Bandra Police comes against this backdrop, with authorities now focusing on whether the cinema has complied with all applicable licensing and safety requirements.

The theatre will be able to resume screenings only after the necessary permissions are renewed and regulatory requirements are met, according to the sources.

Further details on the case, including the specific licences involved and the sections under which the case has been registered, are awaited.

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