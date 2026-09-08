I'm Game Box Office Collection Day 5: Dulquer Salmaan Starrer Sees A Major Weekday Dip

I'm Game saw a sharp drop in collections on its first Monday after putting up steady numbers over the opening weekend. The film, however, had managed to maintain a consistent pace through its first few days in theatres.

The Dulquer Salmaan starrer collected Rs 1.50 crore net in India on Day 5, a 65.5% drop from its previous day collection. Its total India net collection has reached Rs 20.50 crore, while the India gross stands at Rs 23.95 crore, according to Sacnilk.

The film earned Rs 75 lakh from overseas markets on Day 5, taking its overseas gross collection to Rs 17.25 crore. Its worldwide gross collection now stands at Rs 41.20 crore.

The Malayalam version remained the biggest contributor with Rs 1.07 crore, followed by Telugu with Rs 25 lakh and Tamil with Rs 17 lakh. The Hindi version added Rs 1 lakh.

State-Wise Gross Collection

Andhra Pradesh and Telangana contributed Rs 30 lakh in gross on Day 5, while Tamil Nadu added Rs 25 lakh. Karnataka contributed Rs 5 lakh, Kerala added Rs 1.12 crore and the rest of India contributed Rs 3 lakh, taking the day's total gross to Rs 1.75 crore.

Box Office So Far

I'm Game opened with Rs 5.40 crore on Day 1 and collected Rs 4.90 crore on Day 2. The film then earned Rs 4.35 crore each on Days 3 and 4, taking its opening weekend total to Rs 19 crore.

The film then saw a sharp drop on its first Monday, earning Rs 1.50 crore on Day 5.

ALSO READ: 'Musk' Teaser Out: Alex Gibney's Documentary Explores Divided Views On Elon Musk

About I'm Game

I'm Game is a fantasy film directed by Nahas Hidhayath. The film stars Dulquer Salmaan, Kayadu Lohar, Mysskin, Antony Varghese and Samyuktha Viswanathan.

The story follows a fearless gambler who trusts luck more than life. A series of unexpected events turns his world upside down, leading to a thrilling journey filled with action, surprises and fun.

Jakes Bejoy has composed the music, while Jimshi Khalid is the cinematographer and Chaman Chakko is the editor. I'm Game was released in Hindi, Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu on September 3, 2026.

ALSO READ: Mirzapur The Movie Box Office Collection Day 4: Pankaj Tripathi Film Crosses Rs 100-Crore Despite Monday Drop

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.